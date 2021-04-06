DeCA Expanding Curbside Service to All Locations

All U.S. stores operated by the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) will soon offer click and collect capabilities, branded as Click2Go, along with other digital enhancements.

The Click2Go service is currently available at 11 of 87 U.S. locations with the rollout to additional locations coming over the course of the next several months, according to DeCA.

"We've learned a lot about what our customers want during our initial 11-store rollout the past two years, and thanks to recent innovations to our e-commerce platform we've made tremendous service and user-interface improvements that customers expect in today's retail environment," said Bill Moore, director and CEO of DeCA. "We're going to deliver this great service to all commissaries as quickly as possible."

DeCA’s Click2Go features include:

Improved navigation and search functions to help customers plan healthy meals and take care of their family's needs .

Enhanced product information .

Robust recipe features .

Featured sales and promotions .

An upgraded mobile-friendly experience, including order history to simplify re-ordering.

Online payment capabilities.

"Perhaps the most significant enhancement is online payment," Moore said. "You place your order and pay online, and then it's simply a matter of driving up to the curbside delivery area of your commissary to have your groceries loaded into your vehicle — that's a streamlined process our customers expect in this information age."

Moore said the agency-wide expansion of online ordering/curbside delivery service aligns with DeCA's strategic goals to make the commissary benefit accessible to as much of the patron base as possible.



"Commissary Click2Go builds on the vital benefit we deliver exclusively for our military community and their families — we deliver the savings but we have to improve on convenience and Click2Go does just that," Moore said. "With it, patrons near and far can plan, order and pay for their purchases online and simply swing by the store to get them. It makes the commissary worth the trip and I envision it will enable us to eventually offer delivery — where our patrons can enjoy their hard-earned benefit from the comfort of their homes or barracks."

DeCA operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families. Commissaries provide a military benefit with heavily discounted prices that include a 5% surcharge to covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones.