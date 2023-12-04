De Nigris 1889 50% Less Sugar Balsamic and Glazé Vinegar

Renowned Italian balsamic vinegar producer De Nigris 1889 has now launched a balsamic and glazé vinegar line with reduced sugar and calories. Made with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, the two offerings are the first ever with 50% less sugar and fewer calories than classic balsamic vinegars. Now available nationwide, these latest items blend the same high-quality taste and tradition that De Nigris is known for with the modern appetite for lower-calorie options. De Nigris’ 50% Less Sugar vinegar has a suggested retail price of $5.99 per 16.9-fluid-ounce bottle, and the Glazé retails for a suggested $8.99 per 8.5-fluid-ounce bottle.