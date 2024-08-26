Dave’s Killer Bread Amped-Up Organic Protein Bars

Leading organic bread brand Dave’s Killer Bread has now launched Amped-Up Organic Protein Bars. The grab-and-go bars deliver superior taste, whole grain nutrition, and a just-baked texture with plant-based protein that not only satisfies hunger, but also provides the energy to stay focused and productive. Baked with such whole grain ingredients as rolled oats, chia seeds and quinoa, each bar provides 10 grams of protein (10% daily value), with three flavors to choose from: Amped-Up Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk, containing organic peanut butter, chocolate chunks, and sunflower kernels, with 4 grams of fiber, 7 grams of whole grains and 10 grams of protein; Amped-Up Double Chocolate Coconut, made with two types of organic chocolate, coconut, and dry roasted almonds, with 5 grams of fiber, 6 grams of whole grains and 10 grams of protein; and Amped-Up Blueberry Almond Butter, packed with organic blueberries, almond butter, and sunflower kernels, with 4 grams of fiber, 8 grams of whole grains and 10 grams of protein. In common with all Dave's Killer Bread products, the bars are Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and free from artificial ingredients, preservatives, colors, flavors, high-fructose corn syrup and bleached flour. They come in 4-count 7.6-ounce packages of 1.9-ounce bars retailing for a suggested $8.79 and as single-serve bars for a suggested $2.49. Dave’s Killer Bread is the flagship organic bread brand for Flowers Foods.