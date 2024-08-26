Sponsored Content
A Data-Driven Look at Value Grocery's Rise
REGISTER NOW
Wednesday, October 2, 2024 2:00 PM EDT
In this webinar, we will look at the rise of the value grocery category, what chains like Aldi and Trader Joe's are doing differently than other grocers, and what to expect in the years to come. We'll analyze how consumer behavior within the category has evolved the past few years and how grocery stores can better compete against these disruptive rivals.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
REGISTER NOW!
Sponsored By:
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement