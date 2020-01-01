D’Artagnan Deli Meats

Well known as a gourmet food purveyor whose products are found in four-star restaurants, D’Artagnan has now rolled out an affordable line of quality artisanal deli meats for grocery: naturally marbled Wagyu Roast Beef, made from authentic Japanese stock, and free from antibiotics or hormones; uncured Smoked Berkshire Ham smoked over applewood, and made with the simple ingredients of pork, water, sea salt; and raw cane sugar; natural Hickory Smoked Turkey Breast, smoked over real hickory, with no artificial flavors; uncured and unsmoked Berkshire Bistro Ham, which has the skin left on; and unique Truffle Turkey Breast, produced in small batches using real black truffle slices, whole muscles of natural turkey breast, and simple, all-natural flavorings. Available in small case sizes to ensure peak quality and freshness, the deli meats contain no preservatives, antibiotics, hormones, nitrates, nitrites, phosphates, artificial colors or preservatives. Suggested prices per pound range from $8.99 (Smoked Berkshire Ham) to $16.49 (Wagyu Roast Beef). Aside from deli meats, D’Artagnan also offers charcuterie, Spanish hams, and a full complement of prepared items such as truffle butter and patés for deli.