Dang Foods Snacks

Snack brand Dang Foods, best known for creating the Original Coconut Chip, as well as for its Sticky-Rice Chips and Dang Bars, has unveiled updated packaging, a redesigned logo and a marketing initiative to raise awareness of healthy Asian-American snacks while celebrating the heritage upon which the brand was founded. The initiative includes the rollout of three additional items, one for each of its whole-food product lines that strike a balance between Eastern and Western flavors and ingredients: Tropical Mango Coconut Chips, Toasted Sesame Thai Rice Chips and the Peanut Butter Dang Bar. The coconut chips use mature Thai coconuts as a base for tropical mango flavor, without any added sugar, and retail for a suggested $4.99 per 3.17-ounce bag; the rice chips, a savory on-the-go-snack inspired by northern Thai street food and made with crunchy Thai rice grains, retail for a $3.99 per 3.5-ounce bag; and the 1.49-ounce bar, made with healthy plant-based fats from coconut, cocoa butter, peanuts and almond butter, joins Dang’s award-winning keto-certified line of snack bars and retails for a suggested $2.49. The majority of Dang’s products are plant-based, dairy-free and non-GMO certified, and the entire lineup is gluten-, soy- and preservative-free.