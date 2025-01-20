The latest from Daily Harvest is a line of frozen high-protein smoothies packed with USDA-certified organic ingredients, making them, according to the company, among the cleanest on the market. In response to one of the company's most frequent consumer requests, the line’s three popular flavors — Dark Chocolate, Vanilla Bean and Mixed Berry — contain 20 grams of plant protein per serving. Each nutrient-dense smoothie boasts the real fruit-and-vegetable ingredients that customers expect, along with an added boost from 100% organic pea protein – minus the potentially irritating whey or nuts found in other protein smoothies. Dark Chocolate evokes the taste of brownie batter with cacao, dates, pumpkin seeds and zucchini; Vanilla Bean tastes like a classic milkshake, thanks to organic dates, bananas, pure vanilla bean, chickpeas and parsnips; and Mixed Berry delivers the experience of fro-yo, only dairy-free and crafted from strawberries, bananas, blueberries, flax seeds and kale. None of the smoothies contains unrecognizable ingredients, added oils, artificial sweeteners or major allergens. They can serve as a filling breakfast, a post-workout recovery beverage or an afternoon energizer. To mark the launch, Daily Harvest is joining forces with tennis champion and entrepreneur Sloane Stephens who will share how she incorporates the company’s meals and snacks into her training regimen and daily routine. Retailing for a suggested $8.99 per approximately 7-ounce cup, the smoothies are available now on Daily Harvest’s website and later this month at select Kroger banners.