Diane’s Kitchen LLC has debuted Daily Crunch Snacks, a line of sprouted nuts. The product currently comes in three varieties -- Just Sprouted Almonds, Coffee-Soaked Sprouted Almonds and a Nut-Berry Medley -- made with ingredients that are all natural; Non-GMO Project Verified; free of gluten, salt and oil; and vegan, Paleo and keto-friendly. Developed from co-founder Diane Orley’s original recipe, which includes a special multistep soaking and dehydration process that not only boosts the natural nutritional value of the nuts, but also makes them easier to digest and “Uniquely Crunchy,” to quote the brand’s tagline, the items are available in both 5-ounce pantry bags and 1.5-ounce grab-and-go pouches retailing for a suggested $6.99 and $2.99, respectively. The proudly female-founded company donates a portion of its proceeds to supporting mental health on college campuses.