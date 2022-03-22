Customer First Retailer Responses to Inflationary Times

Webinar Date: Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. ET

dunnhumby’s latest Consumer Pulse Survey found that US shoppers perceive food inflation as two times higher than it actually is, and over 50% of shoppers claim their money doesn’t go as far as it did a few months ago.



The reality of increasing food prices, coupled with the intense publicity around these increases, have led to a new reality where the perception of what the increase is far exceeds the reality. But perception is reality.



Extraordinary inflationary times require an exceptional understanding of and focus on how Customer needs and buying habits are undergoing further change. Retailers and Brands must rethink how consumers consider inflation and use uncommon courage to create Customer First strategies that ensure Customers do not shoulder the full burden. But how?



Join dunnhumby experts Grant Steadman, President of North America; David Ciancio, Global Head of Grocery Retail; and Eric Karlson, Director of Customer Strategy and Insights, as they discuss Customer First strategies and tactics you should be taking during these unique inflationary times.