The Curated Dinner Solution: Meal Kits’ Emergence at Supermarkets

As the transformation of food retail strategy continues, supermarket operators have an extraordinary opportunity to capture more meal occasions – for the simple reason that meal preparation at home is on the upswing.

In fact, according to Hartman Group’s “Foodways of the Younger Generations” study, 71 percent of Millennials would prefer a home-cooked meal over any other option, and 63 percent of them say they truly enjoy cooking.

Validating this insight, The NPD Group finds that 83 percent of Millennial consumers are cooking more at home and making fewer restaurant visits.