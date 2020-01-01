Cupcake LightHearted Wines

The No. 1 premium premium wine brand in the United States, Cupcake Vineyards has launched Cupcake LightHearted, the latest addition to its lineup of California wines. With just 80 calories -- 20% less than leading hard seltzers -- 8% ALC/VOL, and less than 1 gram of sugar per 5-ounce serving, the vegan, gluten-free, low-carb product line still offers the familiar flavors of consumers’ favorite traditional wines. Created by winemaker Jessica Tomei for summer sipping, Cupcake comes in four refreshing, aromatic varietals: Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Rosé and Pinot Noir. Cupcake LightHearted retails for a suggested $9.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.