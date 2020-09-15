Cuddle Becomes Part of Nielsen Connect Partner Network

Cuddle, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered analytics platform enabling industry leaders to use business insights derived from company data to enhance overall business performance, has joined the Nielsen Connect Partner Network, the largest open ecosystem of tech-driven solution providers for retailers and manufacturers in the consumer packaged goods industry. The new relationship makes Nielsen data accessible to customers at an unprecedented level.

“We’re pleased to have Cuddle join the Nielsen Connect Partner Network, as we continue to grow the network with highly qualified partners to fuel a smarter market for the retail and consumer packaged goods industry,” noted Brett Jones, global leader, Connect Partner Network at Chicago-based Nielsen. “Cuddle is a prominent player in the business analytics space. Together, we’ll use the power of their AI-driven platform along with our data to transform the world of decision-making within the markets of retail and CPG.”

A subsidiary of Fractal, a global provider of artificial intelligence and analytics to Fortune 500 companies, New York-based Cuddle is a voice-enabled solution that automatically detects patterns in enterprise data and alerts users on what they need to know.

As a network partner, Cuddle’s AI will continuously scan Nielsen data to automatically discover important insights for customers, such as an abnormal share change for a bestselling SKU, or pricing activity by a competitor. The solution will also automatically find out the possible root causes for these effects, and send them to the responsible brand manager. Additionally, Cuddle’s AI-powered Analytics Co-Pilot will help business leaders access Nielsen data to determine what actions need to be taken, and when.

“AI is now front and center of our daily life,” observed Cuddle CEO Natwar Mall. “Most of today’s automobiles use AI to detect blind spots, measure driver alertness and detect lane departures. These features prevent accidents and make the driving experience fun. In much the same way, Cuddle acts as a business leader’s co-pilot, working with Nielsen data to transform how they consume data, ensuring there are no business ‘accidents,’ and that leaders don’t miss out on new business opportunities.”

Since its 2016 launch, the Nielsen Connect Partner Network has helped drive business value for 175-plus unique Nielsen clients by streamlining industry collaboration and providing more relevant and accurate results from partners that better align with the way clients measure their business.