Cub Launches Bus Service, Community Stores

Grocers are essential to feeding their communities, so Cub Foods and its franchise partner Jerry's Foods are getting creative. With two Minneapolis stores closed for rebuilding, shoppers can either board a dedicated bus service to another nearby location, or shop smaller, 13,000-square-foot community stores opening in July.

The community stores will offer key items from all parts of the store, including fresh produce, meat, dairy, grocery and over-the-counter medicines. The Lake Street location in Minneapolis will be open by Wednesday, July, 9, and the Broadway location is slated to reopen later in July.

Shoppers can also order online at www.cub-community-pickup.com for free pickup at either of the community stores. Those who want to order online for delivery can choose from a full selection of store products.

If customers want to be transported to nearby full-size Cub grocery stores, dedicated bus service from the Broadway and Lake Street stores will run every hour from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Each bus is limited to 20 riders per trip to maintain social distancing.

“Cub is actively involved in our communities, and it is our responsibility to roll up our sleeves and find solutions to help meet the needs of our neighbors, family and friends while our Broadway and Lake Street stores are under construction,” said Mike Stigers, Cub CEO. “We know that even though these two stores are closed, life events, activities and special occasions continue to take place, and the community needs its neighborhood grocer to be there providing access to essential food and grocery items. We’re proud to offer a variety of options for customers to shop with Cub.”

Cub and Jerry's Foods haven't released timelines for the reopening of the Broadway and Lake Street stores, but they plan to host community input sessions for residents to share their ideas and suggestions.

Owned by United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), Stillwater, Minnesota-based Cub operates 79 grocery stores in Minnesota and Illinois. Providence, Rhode Island-based UNFI delivers a wide variety of products to customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers. UNFI is No. 61 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.