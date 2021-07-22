C&S Buys Frozen Service Contract for Albertsons

As the frozen category continues on a hot trajectory – frozen food sales grew 21% in 2020, according to the most recent Power of Frozen report from the American Frozen Foods Institute and FMI, the Food Industry Association – C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. has purchased the frozen service contract for Albertsons Cos. from Burris Logistics. Following a definitive agreement reached earlier this year, the deal closed on July 18.

The move bolsters the wholesale grocery supplier’s collaboration with Albertsons, including a new relationship with Albertsons’ mid-Atlantic division, and tightens up the cold chain in an ever-evolving marketplace.

"We look forward to further strengthening our service in the important growing frozen segment and supporting the growth and continued success of our retail partner Albertsons. C&S is dedicated to remaining the industry leader by delivering exceptional value and service to our great retail partners," said Bob Palmer, CEO for C&S Wholesale Grocers.

This is the latest expansion for C&S, which last week announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the Midwest wholesaler Piggly Wiggly.

Burris Logistics, for its part, will focus on its logistics, transportation and supply chain solutions. “Both Albertsons and our team members will benefit from C&S acquiring our Albertsons service contract. This will allow us to accelerate our growth as an end-to-end provider of high quality, customized supply chain solutions and e-commerce fulfillment offerings through Burris Logistics, Honor Foods, and Trinity Logistics," said Donnie Burris, CEO for Milford, Del.-based Burris Logistics.

C&S services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 137,000-plus products. The Keene, N.H.-based company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates 2,277 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100.