Since nearly one in five Crystal Light fans already use the product as a mixer amid higher demand for lighter, lower-calorie cocktails, the beloved powdered-beverage brand from Kraft Heinz is now doing the mixing with the launch of Crystal Light Vodka Refreshers. Delivering the brand’s signature crisp flavor, Crystal Light Vodka Refreshers are the lowest-calorie ready-to-drink cocktails on the market, offering a refreshing alternative to hard seltzers and traditional vodka sodas. The 77-calorie, zero-sugar beverages are crafted from a blend of Crystal Light flavors, triple-filtered vodka and light carbonation. Available in two fan-favorite flavors – Wild Strawberry and Lemonade – the refreshers provide a lightly fizzy beverage that can be enjoyed on any occasion. A convenient 4-pack of 12-ounce cans retails for a suggested $9.99, with plans for a larger expansion, additional flavors and multipack options in 2026. The beverage line was crafted in collaboration with craft beer producer Barrel One Collective.