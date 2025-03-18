 Skip to main content

South Carolina Piggly Wiggly to Close

Store in Columbia to cease operations as lease expires
Class Action Filed Against Publix Alleges Deceptive Pricing Practices

Florida woman claims self-checkouts inflated product weights, charging shoppers more than expected
Albertsons Names Susan Morris Its Next CEO

Exec will succeed Vivek Sankaran following transition period
Fareway Upgrades Continue in Iowa

Grocer starts relocation project in home state and also rolls out new lottery feature
BJ’s to Open 1st Club in Texas

Multiple DFW locations are part of plan to add 25-30 new clubs over next 2 years
