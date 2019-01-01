Press enter to search
Crispin Pearsecco Hard Cider, Variety Pack

Crispin Pearsecco Hard Cider, Variety Pack

Crispin Cider Co. has introduced a pear-flavored hard cider, Crispin Pearsecco, which comes in a new variety pack of 12-ounce slim cans that includes two other flavors: Crispin Rosé and Crispin Brut. Crispin Pearsecco is a marriage of pear-based cider with a bubbly prosecco taste, offering a unique, crisp, yet dry taste. Beginning in late spring, the new Pearsecco flavor will also be offered in standalone slim can six-packs. Meanwhile, Crispin Rosé is crafted with rose petals and hibiscus for a smooth, floral taste, and clean finish; and Crispin Brut, an existing flavor with updated packaging, is a crisp and refreshing cider that finishes extra dry and tart like a brut champagne. Each variety pack contains six cans of Crispin Rosé, three cans of Crispin Brut, and three cans of Pearsecco, and retails for a suggested $16.99.

