Coupons on Amazon Pharmacy Automatically Applied at Checkout

The process of finding and applying coupons for prescriptions can be tedious for many patients. To alleviate this burden, Amazon has introduced coupons on Amazon Pharmacy, a new feature that automatically applies manufacturer-sponsored coupons directly to an eligible patient’s order.

To reduce out-of-pocket costs, some drug manufacturers offer coupons on their brand-name medications. However, unless a patient knows to ask, these discounts can be hard to find — a recent study found that patients used manufacturer-sponsored coupons only 15% of the time that they were available to them. Even once coupons are found, a patient faces a long process that involves searching online, downloading forms, enrolling in a program or having to call the drug manufacturer directly.

Amazon is now working with GSK, Kaléo, Novo Nordisk and Dexcom to integrate coupons for their brand-name medications — including Trelegy, AUVI-Q, Wegovy, and G6 and G7 continuous glucose-monitoring systems — directly into the checkout experience on the Amazon Pharmacy website and app. Eligible patients can seamlessly access savings on novel brand-name therapies for the treatment of diabetes, asthma, emphysema, obesity and other conditions. Amazon Pharmacy will automatically apply these coupons at checkout. No clipping, clicking or downloading required.

Amazon will continue to add more coupon selection over time.

When not using a coupon, Prime members can also access the Prime prescription savings benefit. According to Amazon, this enables discounts of up to 80% off generic and 40% off brand-name medications at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies nationwide, including Amazon Pharmacy, when paying without insurance. Patients can also enroll in RxPass, a new Prime membership benefit that offers access to unlimited eligible prescription medications for only $5 per month, including free shipping. Further, Amazon Pharmacy accepts most insurance plans, provides free delivery and connects patients 24/7 with a pharmacist.

Meanwhile, Amazon recently partnered with Rite Aid to offer Prime members two-hour delivery windows from the drug store chain in select ZIP codes in Newark, N.J., and Burbank, Calif., enabling customers to quickly and conveniently shop for health and personal care products, cosmetics, grocery essentials, and more. Prescriptions and pharmaceuticals aren’t available through the service.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.