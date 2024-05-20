Country Archer Provisions Cheese-Infused Meat Snacks

Clean-ingredient meat snack brand Country Archer Provisions unveiled two products at Sweets & Snacks Expo 2024: Beef & Cheese Mini Sticks and Cheese-Infused Premium Smoked Sausages. Combining two of America’s favorite foods – beef and cheese – into one satisfying bite, the snacks offer unique alternatives to traditional meat snacks. Both the Beef & Cheese Mini Sticks and Cheese-Infused Premium Smoked Sausages contain zero sugar and are made without any artificial colors, flavors, nitrites, nitrates or MSG. The products are also Certified Gluten Free and allergen-free. Featuring grass-fed beef, the individually wrapped Beef & Cheese Mini Sticks contain 4 grams of protein per serving and come in a 16-count bag retailing for a suggested $14.99, while the shareable Cheese-Infused Premium Smoked Sausages offer a premium blend of grass-fed beef, vegetarian-fed pork and real cheddar cheese, with each sausage delivering 8 grams of protein per serving, and are sold in a 4-ounce resealable bag at a suggested retail price of $7.99. The Cheese-Infused Premium Smoked Sausages will be available at select 7-Eleven locations this month and on Amazon in June, and the Beef and Cheese Minis will begin rolling out in select retailers in early August for the back-to-school occasion.