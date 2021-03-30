Cortas Ready-to-Eat Meals

Striking the right balance between authentic global cuisine and consumer trends toward convenience and eating on the go, Cortas offers ready-to-eat Lebanese-style meals that are plant-based, vegan, all natural, and shelf-stable for 15 months. The product line, which can be eaten hot or cold, consists of Green Beans in Olive Oil with Garlic and Tomatoes, Lentil Rice with Sauteed Onions and Cumin, Eggplant with Chickpeas in a Rich Tomato Sauce, and Bulgar Wheat with Tomatoes and Onions, all made with fresh, clean ingredients used in the Middle Eastern diet. A 12-ounce package of any variety retails for a suggested $4.99.