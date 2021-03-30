Advertisement
03/30/2021

Cortas Ready-to-Eat Meals

Product line brings convenient Lebanese cuisine to consumers
Cortas Ready-to-Eat Meals

Striking the right balance between authentic global cuisine and consumer trends toward convenience and eating on the go, Cortas offers ready-to-eat Lebanese-style meals that are plant-based, vegan, all natural, and shelf-stable for 15 months. The product line, which can be eaten hot or cold, consists of Green Beans in Olive Oil with Garlic and Tomatoes, Lentil Rice with Sauteed Onions and Cumin, Eggplant with Chickpeas in a Rich Tomato Sauce, and Bulgar Wheat with Tomatoes and Onions, all made with fresh, clean ingredients used in the Middle Eastern diet. A 12-ounce package of any variety retails for a suggested $4.99.

 

 

Other Popular Products

Fromager d’Affinois Crispy Brie Bites

Fromager d’Affinois Crispy Brie Bites
Revol Greens Chopped Romaine Line

Revol Greens Chopped Romaine Line
Red Bull Summer Edition Dragon Fruit

Red Bull Summer Edition Dragon Fruit
Advertisement