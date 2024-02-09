Cornish_Sea_Salt_Smoky_Flakes

The sea salt flakes are hand-harvested from Celtic seas, on the purest Cornish coastline in Britain. As well as containing an abundance of sea minerals and electrolytes to create a unique flavor, they are then cold-smoked over oak, cherrywood, and applewood for two days to deliver a sweetness and flame-grilled taste of an open fire in every pinch. This intensifies savory flavors and adds an unexpected twist to desserts. All the flavor and goodness of the pure Cornish waters hand-harvested and packed in a resealable tub. Soft and quick-melting on the palate, perfect as a finishing sea salt. Complement and transform savory and sweet dishes with an enhanced flavor and delicate crunch.