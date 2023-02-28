The premium Core Hydration brand, which delivers pH-balanced purified water, has now launched Core Hydration+, a line of nutrient-enhanced waters formulated to support overall health with functional ingredients, and infused with real fruit essences and extracts. Core Hydration+ Immunity contains vitamin C and zinc to support a healthy immune system health, with a hint of lemon extract; Core Hydration+ Calm is infused with L-theanine, an FDA-approved supplement, to aid relaxation, with a clean cucumber taste, and Core Hydration+ Vibrance provides support for healthy skin, hair and nails with zinc, vitamin C and biotin while offering a hint of natural grapefruit taste. All three contain zero calories and no sugar or sweeteners. The Core Hydration+ SKUs are available in 23.9-ounce bottles made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic, excluding cap and label, at a suggested retail price of $2.99 each. Core Hydration+ and celebrity brand ambassador Hailee Steinfeld recently marked the launch of the product line on Instagram.