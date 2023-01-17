Cooler Screens Takes Its Tech Storewide

In an effort to accelerate digital transformation for food retailers, in-store digital media platform Cooler Screens is expanding its offerings beyond the cooler aisle. Cooler Screens will now be available in additional areas of the store, delivering value for both customers and advertisers.

The company made its expansion announcement during NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show in New York City, and plans to bring its “One Store, One Platform” offering to end-caps, checkout lane coolers, pharmacy screens and more. The technology can be integrated by retailers – and activated by brands and marketers – to offer targeted and relevant advertising.

[Read more: "NRF’s ‘Big Show’ Offers Inspiration, Innovation"]

Cooler Screens is currently in use by brands including Kroger, Walgreens, Circle K, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Edgewell and The Kraft Heinz Co., and has nearly 100 million viewers per month across 10,000 screens nationwide. The company is forecasted to grow to more than 200 million viewers per month this year.

"We are excited to announce this game-changing expansion at NRF 2023," said Arsen Avakian, founder and CEO of Chicago-based Cooler Screens. "Our mission is to improve the consumer experience in-store and, by expanding beyond the cooler aisle into other areas of the store, we continue to deliver for consumers, retailers and brands. We are creating an integrated solution across the brick-and-mortar environment, fundamentally transforming the in-store experience."

In November, Cooler Screens debuted its New Product Launch solution for CPGs, a data-powered contextual advertising solution designed to maximize awareness, trial and repeat business of new products for CPG brands. It brings together Cooler Screens’ intelligence, technology and audience network to ensure that CPG brands can directly engage with in-market audiences on new products in-store.

The company also recently appointed former Amazon executive Artem Lavrinovich to the role of chief data and product officer. In the role, Lavrinovich leads data and product strategy for Cooler Screens, combining in-store intelligence and innovation to create new opportunities for brands and retailers.

Cooler Screens Tech