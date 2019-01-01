SPONSORED CONTENT
Cook’d Right™ Sensor: Cooking Made Simple
The Cook'd Right™ Sensor provides a quick and accurate way to know when meats, poultry and seafood have reached their optimum level of doneness.
- EASY TO USE: Simply insert the Cook'd Right™ Sensor into the thickest portion of the meat and wait 5 to 10 seconds. A vivid color change at the tip of the sensor means the product is done.
- NO DIALS OR NUMBERS: Unlike conventional food thermometers that must be read and calibrated, the Cook'd Right™ Sensor displays a simple color change to indicate doneness.
- MULTIPLE USE: The Cook'd Right™ Sensor is designed to be used over and over again, up to 24 times, before disposal.
- APPLICATIONS: Ideal for use during any type of cooking, including baking and grilling.
- FOOD SAFETY: Reduces the health concerns associated with undercooking proteins.
