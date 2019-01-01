Press enter to search
Cook’d Right™ Sensor: Cooking Made Simple

The Cook'd Right Sensor provides a quick and accurate way to know when meats, poultry and seafood have reached their optimum level of doneness.

  • EASY TO USE: Simply insert the Cook'd Right Sensor into the thickest portion of the meat and wait 5 to 10 seconds. A vivid color change at the tip of the sensor means the product is done.
  • NO DIALS OR NUMBERS: Unlike conventional food thermometers that must be read and calibrated, the Cook'd Right Sensor displays a simple color change to indicate doneness.
  • MULTIPLE USE: The Cook'd Right Sensor is designed to be used over and over again, up to 24 times, before disposal.
  • APPLICATIONS: Ideal for use during any type of cooking, including baking and grilling.
  • FOOD SAFETY: Reduces the health concerns associated with undercooking proteins.

