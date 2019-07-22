Consumers Want Humane Certification on Packaging, Research Shows

According to a recent survey by national organization American Humane, 77 percent of respondents think it's important that chicken packages have a third-party certification label denoting the product within as humanely treated. More than 50 percent said they would pay more for this chicken.

These numbers were even higher among women and younger generations. Of the respondents, 82 percent of females and 83 percent of Millennials found the certification important. More than 60 percent of Millennials said they would pay more.

“It’s important to think critically about the food that we cook for ourselves, our families and our friends. That means considering the standards of welfare for farm animals,” said Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based American Humane. “The voice of animal welfare needs to be objective, informed by science and independent.”

American Humane provides a list of American Humane Certified producers, including poultry and other farm animals, at www.humaneheartland.org.