Consumers Are in a Clean and Tidy Mood

The official arrival of spring – not to mention the viral TikTok and Instagram trend of showcasing aesthetically-pleasing cupboards – has put the spotlight on nonfood products like cleaning supplies and goods designed for organizing. New research from 84.51°, the data science and insights arm of The Kroger Co., shows that spring cleaning is in full steam, no pun intended.

According to 84.51°, almost all shoppers (89%) are planning to take part in some kind of spring cleaning this year. An overwhelming 95% of households with children are kicking cleaning duties into gear as the weather warms up.

Many of those household shoppers will be visiting the cleaning product aisle of their grocery store. More than half (57%) of family households say they will clean windows, while 52% are getting ready to clean out – and clean up – their refrigerator. More deep cleaning is happening, too, with 45% saying they will clean the baseboards in their homes and 43% are preparing to scour their oven and/or stove.

Accordingly, products like oven cleaner, floor and carpet cleaners and drain cleaners are showing up in more shopping carts right now, the researchers found. At the same time, consumers driven by convenience and price concerns are looking to get more out of cleaning supplies, with 72% seeking alternative uses for the cleaning products they buy.

In its monthly consumer digest, the retail team at 84.51° shared some suggestions for retailers looking to capitalize on cleaning timing and trends. “Start promoting early for infrequently-used cleaning items that are more likely to be purchased during the spring,” the analysts advised.

Meanwhile, another recent survey affirmed that spring is in the air when it comes to sprucing up homes and surroundings. The American Cleaning Institute’s annual spring cleaning survey revealed that 45% of Americans plan to clean and organize more this year compared to last year.

“For many Americans, spring cleaning represents prime time for tackling grease, grime and grout,” said Brian Sansoni, SVP, communications and outreach at American Cleaning Institute. “We’re opening the windows and getting rid of a winter’s worth of dust and dirt.”

