The brainchild of Singaporean entrepreneur Betty Lu, Confetti Snacks is a line of upcycled veggie chips that bypasses the deep fryer but still delivers nutrients, crunch, color and flavor. Made from “ugly” vegetables – those considered unsellable due to their irregular shape, size or other visual anomalies – the snacks are minimally processed and baked using a low-heat method that enables the chips to retain their nutritional content and vibrant hues. Additionally, the chips are infused with authentic spices and flavors inspired by Lu’s native Singapore and her global travels. The veggie chip flavors are Green Curry, Tandoori Curry, Teriyaki BBQ and Summer Truffle; the brand also offers mushroom chips in Green Curry, Tandoori Curry, Black Truffle and soon-to-debut Sea Salt flavors. A 2.46-ounce bag of any variety retails for a suggested retail price range of $4.99-$5.99.