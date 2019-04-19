Concepts Revealed for IDDBA 19’s What’s in Store Live

The International Dairy-Deli-Bakery Association has revealed the retail concepts that will be on display at IDDBA 19’s first What’s in Store Live interactive marketplace. IDDBA 19 will take place June 2-4 in Orlando, Fla.

For Cakes, new traditions/holiday creations will be showcased, exploring cake designs inspired by emerging occasions as new opportunities to celebrate. Personalization of treats through mobile devices will also be highlighted, whereby attendees can place orders for themselves or a local charity. With building more with less, attendees will gain ideas on how to develop new creations in a short amount of time with few products. Party in a pinch will demonstrate how to create “dessert charcuterie,” and the area also will feature pairing ideas for increasing cake-consumption opportunities.

In Bakery, The Sweet Shop will showcase the conjoining of bakery items with indulgent additions, such as dipped cookies and caramel apples. Another component, the bakery café will feature a coffee bar as well as trendy sandwich and quiche concepts. Sweet and savory concepts for waffles will also be on display, a hot trend with boundless opportunities for topping creativity, as will a make-your-own cookie dough bar. For artisan bread scratch mixing and shaping, as well as live action baking, will take place throughout the show hours.

For Deli, the marketplace will showcase innovative ways to market lunch options with lunch box sets geared toward both kids and adults. Grab-and-go options will be displayed for customers searching for entertaining ideas and parties. A redesigned soup bar, featuring bone broth with custom inclusions, also will be featured as well as design accents that bring the farmer’s market feel into the deli. A stand-alone, grocerant-type concept named La Trattoria, will feature ready to eat, ready to warm and all eating options in between. Ideas for fresh merchandising of pet meal options will be another highlight and a back-of-house area will be dedicated to meal kit prep and space efficiency.

In the Cheese department, there will be a focus on cheese as an ingredient, illustrated through fresh grated, fresh cubed, and shredded. Ideas on how to build a cheeseboard, including "build to order" concepts will be showcased as will cheese occasions, with a focus on the nutritional benefits of cheese. A focus on milk and its varieties, butters, yogurts, and cultured items will be highlighted as will fondue merchandising concepts.

In the area’s Convenience Store, creative grab-and-go snacking options and innovative offerings for ready-to-eat snacking and meal pick-up will be highlights.

IDDBA’s goal is to inspire its attendees by keeping the food front and center, while making its What’s in Store trend reporting real and relevant to build basket size as well as elevate customer experience. Additionally, attendees can listen to a variety of topics from industry-recognized speakers in the What’s in Store Live Workshop, situated within the marketplace.

Madison, Wis.-based IDDBA is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services, including the annual trade show, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools and an annual trends report.