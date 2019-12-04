IDDBA to Introduce What’s in Store Live at Summer Show

The International Dairy-Deli-Bakery Association (IDDBA) will debut the What’s in Store Live interactive experience at the IDDBA 19 show in June in Orlando. What’s in Store Live is the next generation of the Madison, Wis.-based association’s popular Show & Sell center, and will integrate more research and trends data from the annual "What’s in Store" publication into concepts and merchandising ideas for the on-site educational experience.

“For 30 years, the Show & Sell center has been a must-see destination on the trade show floor, providing attendees with merchandising ideas and education to share with their associates and colleagues to create excitement at their stores and build sales,” said Angela Bozo, IDDBA education director. “And for 33 years, IDDBA has produced 'What’s in Store,' the quintessential research publication for the retail dairy, deli, bakery, cheese and foodservice sectors. It’s the perfect opportunity to illustrate and showcase the food trends of today and tomorrow in the form of interactive and engaging merchandising concepts that can be implemented at store level.”

What’s in Store Live, much like its predecessor, the Show & Sell center, will be designed by a cross-section of industry volunteers that ideate concepts highlighting sponsored products to create representative bakery, cake, cheese and prepared food cases. IDDBA’s goal is to inspire attendees by keeping the food front and center while making the "What’s in Store" trend reporting real and relevant to build basket size as well as elevate customer experience. Additionally, attendees can listen to a variety of topics from industry-recognized speakers in the What’s in Store Live Workshop, located within the marketplace.

IDDBA 19 will take place June 2-4 in Orlando, Fla.

IDDBA is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services, including the annual trade show, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools and an annual trends report.