Coming Soon: Sustainability Scorecard for Grocery

Now more than ever, grocery retailers and suppliers are shifting their thinking about sustainable business practices.

You know that sustainability has evolved from "nice to have" to "must have" when many of the world’s largest food retailers now publish an annual sustainability report. Some are switching up their cooking oils in foodservice to become more regenerative. Others are investing millions in solar power, buying fleets of electric vehicles, banning plastic from their supply chains, demanding traceability from vendors and setting aggressive carbon goals.

Companies have also been expanding diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging efforts, investing in the fight against racial inequity, and speaking out on issues they used to avoid.

When it named a new sustainability chief on Aug. 4, Ahold Delhaize CEO Frans Muller said "sustainability ... is one of our four key strategic focus areas, and a critical driver of our purpose: Eat well. Save time. Live better. Our activity and performance in this area are attracting increasing interest from customers, (future) associates, investors and other stakeholders. With the appointment of Jan Ernst, we ensure that the full scope and dimension of sustainability and ESG are holistically represented at the executive committee level.”

