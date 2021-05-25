One of the fastest-growing deli brands in the United States, Columbus Craft Meats, has now launched Columbus Pepperoni Paninos. Made with select cuts of pork and a proprietary blend of spices, the dry-cured, slow-aged premium pepperoni rolled with mozzarella cheese is the latest extension of the brand’s entertaining-product offerings. “We’re seeing a sharp increase year over year in two consumer trends – grab-and-go snacking and entertaining with charcuterie,” noted Henry Hsia, director of marketing at Columbus, a subsidiary of Hormel Foods. “We’re proud that our panino portfolio has really elevated both of those experiences for our fans by delivering great flavor combinations in tray packaging that is convenient and offers up a premium presentation for entertaining.” A 3.9-ounce 6-pack of Columbus Pepperoni Paninos retails for approximately $5.99.