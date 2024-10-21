 Skip to main content

Premium meat and cheese purveyor moves into another category
Already known for its premium deli meats and cheese, Columbus has now come out with four varieties of premium Columbus Craft Nuts, created to enhance any charcuterie board and satisfy sophisticated snack cravings. The line consists of Parmesan Rosemary Marcona Almonds (4 ounces), offering a rich, cheesy and herbaceous taste; Hot Honey Mezcal Cashews (4 ounces), providing a sweet and spicy kick with a smoky, earthy undertone; Mocha Cashews (4 ounces), combining a hint of rich coffee and smooth chocolate, for a sweet and slightly roasted taste that complements the snack’s nutty crunch; and Caramelized Pecans (3.5 ounces), featuring brown butter caramel and delivering a toasty, buttery, lightly sweet flavor. The suggested retail price for Columbus Nuts is $5.99 per resealable bag. Columbus Manufacturing Inc. is a subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corp.

 

