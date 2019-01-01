With the holidays fast approaching, deli brand Columbus Craft Meats, a subsidiary of Hormel Foods, has launched the Columbus Charcuterie Tasting Board with the aim of making the charcuterie experience easy and convenient for all. Perfect for entertaining, the product is ready to serve -- consumers just peel off the clear film -- and offers premium ingredients on a wood-printed board: Columbus’ Italian dry and Calabrese salamis, joined by specially selected aged white cheddar cheese, chocolate-covered cranberries, Castelvetrano olives and La Panzanella multigrain crackers. The Columbus Charcuterie Tasting Board retails for approximately $13.99 and is available nationwide.