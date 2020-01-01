Coconut Bliss Golden Banana Brownie Swirl Vegan Ice Cream

Just in time for the spring and summer ice cream seasons, family-owned dairy-free ice cream producer Coconut Bliss has released a creamy plant-based ice cream flavor, Golden Banana Brownie Swirl, as part of its core line of indulgent ice creams, which already features 14 award-winning, plant-based flavors in eco-friendly pint packaging. Made with bananas, chocolate and a hint of turmeric, the latest flavor is created with all organic ingredients. Turmeric adds various health benefits, as well as an earthy spice and rich color to the ice cream, with the aromatic spice complementing the sweetness of the banana and chocolate ingredients. The suggested retail price for a pint of Golden Banana Brownie Swirl is $6.99. Coconut Bliss’ entire ice cream selection is USDA certified organic and made with ethically sourced, high quality ingredients, and is also certified vegan and gluten-free. The company has also recently launched four additional flavors as part of its Everyday Bliss ice cream line, available at an everyday price point as an affordable nondairy indulgence.