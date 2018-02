Clover Sonoma, a third-generation family-owned and operated dairy, now offers a new Non-GMO Project Verified Lactose Free Milk. The refrigerated product is sourced from farms in northern California, and is produced by adding lactase enzymes to fresh milk, which breaks lactose down into two more easily digested sugars - glucose and galactose. Clover Sonoma Lactose Free Milk, comes in five varieties, and is now available for a $4.99 SRP.