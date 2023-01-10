Cloud-Based POS Solution Launches for Small to Medium Grocery, Specialty Markets

Markt POS has launched an all-in-one cloud-based retail point-of-sale (POS) software dedicated exclusively to the needs of small-to-medium-sized grocery and specialty markets such as butcher shops, corner stores and ethnic markets. Designed by multigenerational grocers with local shop owners in mind, Markt POS provides a seamless experience by combining all essential aspects of the grocery business in one platform, including payments, POS, loyalty features, e-commerce and analytics.

"Based on more than 25 years of experience in the grocery industry, we've reimagined the POS to create a robust yet easy-to-use solution that works the way that small-to-medium-sized grocery stores do," said Luke Henry, VP of Los Angeles-based Markt POS. "We're excited to launch this product, and are eager to help give small markets an edge against the major chains. We are driven by the desire to help the small markets to win."

Key features of Markt POS include:

Integrated payments , including EBT Food, EBT Cash, gift cards and checks, and grocery-specific payment terminals.

Sleek interface and seamless integration with scanners, scales, customer displays, and PIN pads to streamline payments and optimize processes like weighing fresh produce and scanning variable-weight deli items.

A powerful yet user-friendly cloud-based platform for anytime, anywhere visibility and control on a computer or mobile device.

Inventory management controls designed to help grocers reduce shrink, optimize ordering and minimize non-movers.

Self-service checkout to help supplement labor constraints and accelerate store operations.

AI-powered business insights help grocers reduce pricing errors and expose employee theft.

"With opening a new marketplace, I needed a user-friendly POS system that could be implemented quickly and easily, and that offered all of the key features we needed to be successful. We found this and so much more in Markt POS," said Dave Capaldo, director of IT at Previte's Marketplace, which has locations in Weymouth and Hanover, Mass. "The platform enabled us to seamlessly open the store and get up and running as a full-service marketplace quickly and efficiently. The features and functionality of the cloud-based platform have allowed us to focus more of our time operating the store and making things work better. Features like deli scale integration and hourly sale reports help us provide the best possible modern experience to our customers who depend on us, while also supporting our multiple vendors. With the success we've had at Previte's Marketplace, I'm confident that we're equipped to handle our busiest days magnificently."

According to the vendor, more than 300 stores have already adopted Markt POS for their grocery operations across the United States.