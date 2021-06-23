Clorox Among Top Companies for Gender Parity

The Clorox Co. has been named to the Parity.org Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2021. This list recognizes organizations that have implemented a mix of exemplary benefits, policies and programs that ensure women have significant opportunities to advance their careers.

Companies that made the list were rated for their efforts to further equality through hiring and promotion practices, inclusion, representation of women in leadership, and enablers, including benefits and other policies, that help companies achieve equitable outcomes.

“After a year that has erased all the gains women have made in the past several decades, there are still companies that are making progress to support women’s advancement at work — all the more reason to celebrate their successes,” noted Cathrin Stickney, founder and CEO of Parity.org, a San Francisco-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on bringing gender equality to the highest levels of business. “The companies that are on the 2021 list of Best Companies for Women to Advance are shining examples of companies that actually walk the talk and are helping create equal representation, now.”

“Clorox is committed to being a champion of gender equality and advancement of women in the workplace,” said Linda Rendle, CEO of The Clorox Co., which is based in Oakland, Calif. “I’m proud we have exceptional women leaders across our company, including half of our executive team. Having that broad representation helps us better serve our consumers around the world – most of whom are women.” Rendle was named one of Progressive Grocer’s 2021 Trailblazers, in tandem with the publication’s annual Top Women in Grocery awards program, for her work as a woman leader in the grocery industry.

Companies on the list, which also includes Purchase, N.Y.-based PepsiCo, share many common best practices known to support women, such as work-from-home or telecommute options (97%), flexible working hours (94%), and equal paid family leave for men and women (88%). Almost every company measures and reports on gender parity to the executive team (97%), and every one of the companies regularly communicates their gender-parity values to employees, encourages men to take their full family leave, and has a zero-tolerance policy for harassment.

Parity.org began the Best Companies for Women to Advance List to recognize organizations that have instituted benefits, policies and programs that are particularly beneficial for women to advance in the workplace. Thirty-four companies appear on the 2021 list, based on a cumulative rating that took into consideration recruitment, benefits, executive preparation, measurement and overall representation.