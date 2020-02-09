Clinics to Open in 3 Texas Walmart Supercenters

Three Walmart supercenters in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will welcome in-store Oak Street Health clinics this fall. The anticipated openings will take place at locations in Arlington, Benbrook and Carrollton, Texas.

“We’ve proudly served customers at these three former Walmart Care Clinic locations for the last five years, and we are excited to bring this evolved approach to health care to our customers at these locations with Oak Street Health,” said Marcus Osborne, SVP, Walmart Health. “As we grow Walmart Health locations in other markets, we think Oak Street Health’s innovative value-based health care model will help us continue to deliver on our ‘live better’ promise at these locations.”

Boasting a modern design and extended hours for walk-ins, same-day appointments and scheduled appointments, the new clinics will provide comprehensive and preventive primary care and urgent care services. Oak Street Health’s focus across its growing network of more than 60 primary care centers in nine states is adults on Medicare, all members of the community can visit the clinics.

“It is our mission at Oak Street Health to rebuild health care as it should be, and that aligns directly with Walmart’s history of providing accessible and equitable health care in communities across the country,” said Mike Pykosz, CEO of Chicago-based Oak Street Health. “We look forward to becoming a positive addition to the neighborhood in these new markets and providing an unmatched health care experience in a convenient location.”

Walmart Health has already opened its own centers adjacent to stores in Georgia and Arkansas, with plans to roll out more facilities in the Jacksonville, Florida; Chicago; and Atlanta areas. The latest Walmart Health Center opened Sept. 2 in Newnan, Georgia.

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America