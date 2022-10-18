Cleveland Kitchen Pickle Chips

In what Cleveland Kitchen is hailing as a snack innovation, the brand has introduced single-serve lightly fermented pickle chips. The refrigerated snack packs a probiotic punch, unique in the savory snacking space. It also capitalizes on consumer interest in veggies as convenience foods. The product line comes in two varieties: Hot Picks, for the spice enthusiast, and fan favorite Dilly Garlic. As with its other fermented offerings, Cleveland Kitchen sources local ingredients whenever possible and never pasteurizes its pickles for maximum gut-health benefit and fresh taste. A 3-ounce resealable pouch of either variety retails for a suggested $2.29.