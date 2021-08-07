Clerk Partners with Meredith to Boost Management of In-Store Publications

Retail technology company Clerk, which works with retailers and brands to improve their marketing and merchandising performance in the checkout aisle, announced a new partnership with Meredith Corp. The Des Moines, Iowa-based magazine publisher will use Clerk’s machine learning technology to manage its publications in more than 15,000 stores per quarter.

Among other functions, the technology allows Meredith to quickly identify when titles like People, Allrecipes and Southern Living sell out at newsstand locations and to restock copies faster.

"Every second of every day, a customer purchases a Meredith magazine at retail," said Cort LaMee, Meredith’s chief customer officer and EVP of sales and logistics. "This innovative partnership with Clerk helps us ensure consumers have convenient and reliable access to the leading magazine brands they know and trust."

In addition to ensuring stock for improved shopper satisfaction and retail sales growth, the partnership will enable Meredith to get data-based insights on in-store performance and generate custom reports based on unique business needs at the store, display and brand levels.

Clerk (formerly Popspots) is the founder of Grocery TV, the largest digital advertising network in the U.S. grocery industry. The tech company is based in Austin, Texas.