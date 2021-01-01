Clarion 25 Microban Antimicrobial Floor Finish

Clarion 25 with Microban technology is the first floor finish to utilize Microban antimicrobial product protection to help inhibit the growth of bacteria. Clarion 25 with Microban technology provides added live-on floor protection for the finish's usable life.



Microban protection is built into Clarion 25 during the manufacturing process. When microbes come in contact with the product surface, Microban protection penetrates the cell wall of the microorganism and disrupts the cell, making the microorganism unable to grow and reproduce. Microban provides continuous antimicrobial product protection for the useful lifetime of the product.



While not a substitute for normal cleaning practices, Microban protection continuously fights the growth of microbes, and makes floors easier to clean — keeping them cleaner, longer at no additional cost to you. Clarion 25 is the only floor finish in the industry with Microban technology.