Manufacturer B&G Foods has introduced Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend, the first official product to capture the essence of the iconic cinnamon-flavored cereal from General Mills. Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend is more complex than traditional cinnamon-sugar mixes, consisting of the cereal’s well-known cinnamon-sugar blend, paired with sweet notes of caramel, vanilla and graham-cracker flavors. The versatile seasoning can be added to baked goods, toast, coffee, desserts, ice cream, savory foods and more. A 13.75-ounce container retails for a suggested $5.48.