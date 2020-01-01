Press enter to search
Close search

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend

Manufacturer B&G Foods has introduced Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend, the first official product to capture the essence of the iconic cinnamon-flavored cereal from General Mills. Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend is more complex than traditional cinnamon-sugar mixes, consisting of the cereal’s well-known cinnamon-sugar blend, paired with sweet notes of caramel, vanilla and graham-cracker flavors. The versatile seasoning can be added to baked goods, toast, coffee, desserts, ice cream, savory foods and more. A 13.75-ounce container retails for a suggested $5.48.

 

Related Topics

Other Popular Products