CinnaGraham Toast Crunch combines the signature taste of Cinnamon Toast Crunch with the sweet honey flavor of graham crackers to give consumers an ultra-tasty, ultra-crunchy option to fill their cereal bowl.

CinnaGraham Toast Crunch will be available at retailers nationwide in early January 2022 for a suggested price of $4.31 for a mid-size box and $5.38 for a family size box.