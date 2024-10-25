Chunk Foods, an award-winning plant-based steak brand specializing in whole cuts that are clean-label, high in protein, affordable and scalable, has launched four retail SKUs. Rivaling traditional meats in taste and texture, the frozen items are as follows: Steaks, consisting of two 4-ounce plant-based steaks providing 25 grams of protein per serving, and suitable for pan searing or grilling, at a suggested retail price of $8.99 per 8-ounce 2-pack; Steakhouse Cut, ready in 5 minutes, providing 37 grams of protein per serving, and suitable for pan searing, grilling or even air frying, at a suggested retail price of $9.99 per 6-ounce package; Slab, a hearty, versatile whole cut that can be baked, barbecued or smoked, delivering 31 grams of protein per serving, at a suggested retail price of $12.99 per 10-ounce package; and Pulled, a plant-based pulled meat ready in 7 minutes, with 25 grams of protein per serving, and suitable for stir-fries, sandwiches or as a salad topper, at a suggested retail price of $7.99 per 8-ounce package. Each nutrient-pack product is a great source of iron and vitamin B12, with no cholesterol and just eight ingredients. Chunk’s SKUs are launching in Los Angeles and New York City, with more natural and organic independent retailers to come. The company’s big expansion plans include bringing its items to more consumers nationwide via e-commerce.