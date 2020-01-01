Limerick, Ireland-based all-natural fruit snack company CHUM Fruit Bites -- named for a word that can be used to describe shark bait or a close friend -- has now expanded into the United States. Featuring no artificial ingredients and added sugars or colors, the bites are made from fresh fruits picked in season and baked slowly at a low temperature to retain all of the goodness nature has to offer. The vegan, gluten-free and kosher snacks are available in strawberry, peach, apple, berry and mango flavors, with each variety’s pouch highlighting an endangered species. A single pouch retails for a suggested $1.49, while a 4-pack has a suggested retail price of $4.99. Established at its foundation as a give-back company, CHUM donates 15% of all profits to support WildAid, a nonprofit organization with a mission to end the illegal wildlife trade.