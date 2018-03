Chosen Foods has introduced a vegan mayo made with 100 percent pure avocado oil. Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Vegan Mayo is egg-free, gluten-free and dairy-free, and packs the same great taste as regular mayonnaise, according to the brand. Also free of glyphosate residue, Chosen Foods' new concoction is suitable for sandwiches, slaw and homemade dairy-free salad dressing. Each 12-ounce jar retails at a suggested price of $9.99.