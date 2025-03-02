The maker of the No. 1 Mexican hot sauce in the world, according to Euromonitor, Cholula is turning up the heat even more with Cholula Extra Hot. Made using many of the same classic ingredients that Cholula Hot Sauce is known for, the extra-spicy version expands on the generations-old family recipe that continues to feature arbol and piquin peppers with a blend of vibrant spices. The product was created in response to the brand’s fans taking to social media to demand a hotter sauce. While the latest hot sauce is specially formulated to delight heat lovers, Cholula now offers eight hot sauces with varying heat levels and flavor profiles to ensure that everyone can enjoy their favorite version. Coming to grocery store shelves nationwide this spring, Cholula Extra Hot retails for a suggested $3.99 per 5-ounce bottle. Since McCormick & Co. acquired the brand in 2020, Cholula has expanded into other categories with such products as Cholula Salsas, Cholula Taco Seasonings and Cholula Frozen Bowls while simultaneously growing its line of hot sauce flavors.