Choice Organics Bloom & Brew Puerh Teas

Coffee-inspired tea? That’s what Choice Organics is offering with the launch of its Bloom & Brew Puerh (pronounced poo-air) teas, the first certified-organic coffee-inspired tea products that mimic the full-bodied experience of traditional morning brews, but with only half the caffeine. The sustainable product line is made from premium USDA certified-organic teas, herbs and botanicals. Each variety is enhanced with a touch of coffee extract and a mix of roasted dandelion and chicory, as well as additional premium ingredients that result in three coffee-inspired flavor profiles: Smooth Roast, robust and nutty, with notes of caramel and vanilla; Bright Roast, juicy and energizing, with notes of citrus and berries; and Spice Roast, bold and herbaceous, with notes of spice and wood. An individual recyclable box of 16 compostable tea bags retails for a suggested $7.25, while the suggested retail price for a Discovery Set of 48 tea bags – 16 tea bags of each roast – is $12.87.