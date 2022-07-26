Made from such simple ingredients as sunflower kernels and cocoa, Chocolate SunButter, the brand’s latest product, packs a powerful punch of 6 grams of plant-based protein, healthy fats and phytonutrients, and contains just 4 grams of sugar – 80% less than other leading chocolate spreads. Like all SunButter varieties, Chocolate SunButter is free from the top allergens; palm-, oil- and dairy-free; and certified non-GMO, gluten-free and kosher. SunButter is deeply rooted in sustainability, starting with sunflowers, which are drought-tolerant and eco-friendly, as well as using fewer gallons of water irrigation per 1-pound jar than other nut and seed spreads. The brand also sources its sunflower kernels locally and globally from carefully vetted peanut- and tree nut-free growers and suppliers. A 16-ounce BPA-free, #1 recyclable PETE plastic jar of Chocolate SunButter retails for a suggested $7.49.