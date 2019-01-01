Inspired by the eating habits of visitors to its Chobani Café in New York City’s trendy SoHo neighborhood, the No. 1 U.S. Greek yogurt brand has introduced Chobani Nut Butters, a line that pairs its two main ingredients to provide a filling, protein-rich snack made from only natural ingredients and containing less sugar than other yogurts and what the company calls “just the right amount of healthy fats.” The line consists of Vanilla Greek Yogurt with Almond Butter, Plain Greek Yogurt with Almond Butter, Honey Greek Yogurt with Almond Butter, Chocolate Greek Yogurt with Hazelnut Butter, and Vanilla Greek Yogurt with Cashew Butter. To support the launch, Chobani LLC has kicked off a creative marketing campaign that will run throughout the rest of the summer. The campaign, which includes paid social and email support, will relate a humorous “cow + nut” love story to show consumers why nut butter and Greek yogurt make a great combination. The suggested retail price is $1.69 per 5.3-ounce single-serve cup.