Chloe’s Oatmilk Pops

Nondairy frozen novelty maker Chloe's has launched a line of Oatmilk Pops inspired by classic favorites. The first oat milk pops on the market, the items are available in three varieties: Mint Chip, Salted Caramel and Raspberry Chip. When deciding to expand beyond fruit-based pops, Chloe’s chose oat milk because of its environmental benefits – it requires less water than traditional dairy milk or other nondairy options – as well as its rich, smooth, creamy texture. The line should also appeal to clean-label treat seekers: All three varieties are dairy-free, plant-based, Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, and made without the artificial ingredients found in many frozen novelties. In addition to the Oatmilk Pops, the brand has introduced additional varieties for its dark chocolate dipped and core fruit lines: Chloe’s Coconut Dipped Pops and Chloe’s Lime Pops. The Oatmilk Pops and Coconut Dipped Pops retail for a suggested price range of $4.99-$5.99 per 10-ounce box of four 2.5-ounce pops, while the Lime Pops go for a suggested price range of $3.99-$4.99.